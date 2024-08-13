Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 329 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in Ares Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 32,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $176.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 110,341 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $15,486,359.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,601,140.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at $13,660,399.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 110,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $15,486,359.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,601,140.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,930 shares of company stock valued at $97,948,044 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.8 %

ARES stock opened at $140.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.37. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

