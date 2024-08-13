Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 3,782 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in Travelers Companies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 16.1% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE TRV traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.32. 246,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,816. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

