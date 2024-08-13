Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.25. The company had a trading volume of 146,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,833. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $85.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

