Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.75.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $238.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,433. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

