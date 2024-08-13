Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.51. 46,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,518. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $201.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.56 and its 200 day moving average is $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

