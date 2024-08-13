Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Announces Earnings Results

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02, Zacks reports.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DYN traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.64. 962,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,091. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.07. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $76,470.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,520.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $359,058.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,821.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $76,470.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,520.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,133 shares of company stock valued at $6,500,387 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.