Dynex (DNX) Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dynex (DNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, Dynex has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Dynex has a total market capitalization of $32.39 million and approximately $681,950.28 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex launched on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 93,774,040 coins and its circulating supply is 93,978,394 coins. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 93,774,039.85021332. The last known price of Dynex is 0.33971494 USD and is down -5.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $698,388.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

