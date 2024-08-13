E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 540.9% from the July 15th total of 251,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E-Home Household Service

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in E-Home Household Service stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.51% of E-Home Household Service at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E-Home Household Service Trading Down 65.6 %

NASDAQ:EJH traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,349,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. E-Home Household Service has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services.

