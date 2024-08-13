Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Holdings Decreased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,438 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 649.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,511,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,847,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 701,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,516,000 after purchasing an additional 534,081 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 249,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,375,000 after purchasing an additional 391,848 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,199,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,478,000 after buying an additional 217,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.07.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EMN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.62. 169,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,224. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $105.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

