easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Kenton Jarvis Buys 34 Shares

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis purchased 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 438 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($190.14).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 32 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 478 ($6.10) per share, for a total transaction of £152.96 ($195.30).

On Monday, June 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 32 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 459 ($5.86) per share, with a total value of £146.88 ($187.54).

easyJet Price Performance

Shares of LON EZJ traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 432.60 ($5.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 456.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 507.79. easyJet plc has a one year low of GBX 350 ($4.47) and a one year high of GBX 591.07 ($7.55). The company has a market cap of £3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 881.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 670 ($8.55) to GBX 640 ($8.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

