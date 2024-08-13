Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala Sells 335 Shares

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Eaton Stock Performance
Shares of ETN traded up $6.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $295.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.63.
Eaton Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,983,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 2,857.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,790 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Eaton by 2,006.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,326,000 after purchasing an additional 918,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $225,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.
Eaton Company Profile
Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.
