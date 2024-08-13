Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,812,966,000 after purchasing an additional 259,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,983,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,016,000 after buying an additional 195,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,488,000 after buying an additional 64,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Eaton by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Down 1.1 %

ETN traded down $3.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $288.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $115.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eaton

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.