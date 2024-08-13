Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the July 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

EVSD stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.47. 2,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,084. Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $50.59.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.2406 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

