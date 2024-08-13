EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Given New $37.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.83.

Get EchoStar alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SATS

EchoStar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14. EchoStar has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.71.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in EchoStar by 51.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 762,462 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in EchoStar by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EchoStar

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.