EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Given New $37.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.83.
EchoStar Price Performance
EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in EchoStar by 51.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 762,462 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in EchoStar by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About EchoStar
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.
