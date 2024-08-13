Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.29. 18,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,810. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.