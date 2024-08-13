Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.29. 18,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,810. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

