Efforce Trading Down 1.7% This Week (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Efforce token can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Efforce has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Efforce has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $2,706.73 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Efforce

Efforce’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

