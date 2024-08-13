Efforce (WOZX) Price Hits $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

Efforce (WOZX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Efforce has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $1,832.01 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efforce token can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Efforce has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Efforce Profile

Efforce’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

