Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE EARN traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 362,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,215. Ellington Credit has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.12 million, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Ellington Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 331.03%.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ellington Credit in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

