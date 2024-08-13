Emerald Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Emerald Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.4% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,965,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,455,689. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $130,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,812.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total transaction of $130,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,812.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,108 shares of company stock worth $25,464,954 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

