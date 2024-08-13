Emerald (NYSE:EEX) and Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Critical Comparison

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and Emerald’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 17.45% 16.41% 5.40% Emerald -1.09% N/A -0.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fiserv and Emerald’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $383.42 million 245.92 $3.07 billion $5.35 30.12 Emerald $393.40 million 2.68 -$8.20 million ($0.75) -6.91

Dividends

Fiserv has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Emerald. Emerald is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiserv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Fiserv pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Emerald pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Fiserv pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Emerald pays out -40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Emerald is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fiserv and Emerald, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 0 5 20 2 2.89 Emerald 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fiserv presently has a consensus price target of $172.29, indicating a potential upside of 6.91%. Emerald has a consensus price target of $8.20, indicating a potential upside of 58.30%. Given Emerald’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Emerald is more favorable than Fiserv.

Volatility & Risk

Fiserv has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Fiserv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Emerald shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fiserv beats Emerald on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Clover, a cloud based POS and integrated commerce operating system for small and mid-sized businesses and independent software vendors; and Carat, an integrated operating system for large businesses. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners in the form of joint venture alliances, revenue sharing alliances, and referral agreement. The Financial Technology segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, check processing, and other products and services. The Payments and Network segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; funds access, debit payments, cardless ATM access, and surcharge-free ATM network; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves merchants, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, and corporate clients. Fiserv, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Emerald

(Get Free Report)

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms. The company serves retail, design, technology, equipment, and safety and security. Emerald Holding, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.