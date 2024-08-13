EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.
ENLC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream
EnLink Midstream Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 2.43. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $14.38.
EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 151.43%.
About EnLink Midstream
EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.
