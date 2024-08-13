EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

ENLC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EnLink Midstream

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,860,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,622,000 after buying an additional 111,300 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $873,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.3% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 263,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.3% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,160,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,469,000 after buying an additional 68,877 shares during the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 2.43. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 151.43%.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Free Report

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.