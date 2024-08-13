Enstar Group Limited (ESGRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on September 1st

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Enstar Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ESGRO opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34.
Enstar Group Company Profile
