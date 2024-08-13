Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.18. 7,635,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,622,315. The company has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

