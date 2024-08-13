Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Gap Up to $14.21

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.21, but opened at $15.93. Entrada Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 7,099 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $515.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of -0.25.

In related news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $28,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,999.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Entrada Therapeutics news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 9,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $146,963.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,889.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $28,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,371 shares of company stock worth $287,595. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRDA. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 792.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Articles

