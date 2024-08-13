Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Releases Earnings Results

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30, Yahoo Finance reports.
Enveric Biosciences Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:ENVB traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 59,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,429. The company has a market cap of $4.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. Enveric Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.92.
About Enveric Biosciences
