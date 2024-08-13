EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stock Position Lifted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in EQT were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.15. 10,559,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,230,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQT. Scotiabank upped their price target on EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stephens lowered their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on EQT in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

