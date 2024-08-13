Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) PT Raised to $6.00

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Erasca from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.
In other Erasca news, Director Alexander W. Casdin bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 573,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,920.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Erasca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Erasca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,011,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Erasca by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 179,797 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Erasca by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 47,917 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.
