Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) PT Raised to $6.00

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Erasca from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

Get Erasca alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ERAS

Erasca Trading Up 1.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

ERAS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,881. The firm has a market cap of $457.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.17. Erasca has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26.

In other Erasca news, Director Alexander W. Casdin bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 573,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,920.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Erasca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Erasca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,011,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Erasca by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 179,797 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Erasca by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 47,917 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Erasca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.