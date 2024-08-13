Ergo Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $364,532.51 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001323 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $60.00 million and $364,532.51 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,950.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $348.51 or 0.00590915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009840 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.88 or 0.00104921 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00032042 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.41 or 0.00253333 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00035250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00070835 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,886,772 coins and its circulating supply is 76,887,732 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

