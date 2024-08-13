Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell purchased 3,206 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $97.06 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day moving average is $106.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.21. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $986.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

