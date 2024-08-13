Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.11.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $97.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.19. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $73.84 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day moving average is $106.81.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.21. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $986.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell acquired 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,947,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,186,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 746,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,770,000 after acquiring an additional 301,771 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,728,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 579,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 196,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

