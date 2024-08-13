Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $23,900,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $726,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

