Evmos (EVMOS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $517,011.00

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Evmos has a total market cap of $13.24 million and $517,011.00 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can now be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.
About Evmos
Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 785,632,037 coins and its circulating supply is 585,632,037 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Evmos Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
