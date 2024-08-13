Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Update

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 864.5% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. Evogene has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 233.66% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

