Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Up to $2.97

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.97, but opened at $3.16. Evotec shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 26,750 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Evotec in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Evotec Stock Up 11.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evotec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evotec in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evotec in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Evotec by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evotec by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 114,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 67,156 shares during the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

