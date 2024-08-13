Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director George Poste Sells 33,725 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) Director George Poste sold 33,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $906,865.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,351,647.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

George Poste also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, George Poste sold 11,686 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $244,938.56.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of EXEL stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $26.93. 2,325,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,091. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $27.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $2,094,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

