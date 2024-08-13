Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director George Poste Sells 33,725 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) Director George Poste sold 33,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $906,865.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,351,647.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
George Poste also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 21st, George Poste sold 11,686 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $244,938.56.
Exelixis Price Performance
Shares of EXEL stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $26.93. 2,325,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,091. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $27.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.
Exelixis Company Profile
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
