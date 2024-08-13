Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of XOM traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,419,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,279,215. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $464.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

