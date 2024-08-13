Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $117.50 and last traded at $117.64. 2,540,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 17,276,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $464.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. G2 Capital Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

