Fetch.ai (FET) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $888.57 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $888.57 million and approximately $98.64 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00035451 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011912 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008374 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.