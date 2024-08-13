Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 340 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOV traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.72. 7,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.76. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $95.50.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.