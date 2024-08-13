Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 340 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOV traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.72. 7,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.76. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $95.50.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
