Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,839,000 after buying an additional 73,589 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $69.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,768. The firm has a market cap of $749.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.06. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $85.06.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

