Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 17,070 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,023.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 162,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 148,075 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLB opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $24.09.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

