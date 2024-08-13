Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 4,195 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWX. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 582.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 78,542 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 309.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 44,151 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BWX opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

