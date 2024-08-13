Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 6,230 Shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,250,000 after purchasing an additional 375,539 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 778,697.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 327,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 327,053 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,549,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 104,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 358,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 54,315 shares during the last quarter.

HYLB stock opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.47. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $36.12.

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

