Fifth Third Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,276,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $119.94. 651,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,233. The firm has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.22. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

