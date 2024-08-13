Fifth Third Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,156 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EMLC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.46. 396,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,208. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $25.58.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.