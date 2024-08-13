Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XSW. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $147,000.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,595. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $159.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.47.

About SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.