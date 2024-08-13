Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.4% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. American Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $750,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $490.07. 3,564,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,181,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $519.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $500.45 and a 200-day moving average of $480.80.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

