Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $3.52 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,519 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGP. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPGP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.11. 209,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,498. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $107.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.36 and a 200 day moving average of $102.10.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

