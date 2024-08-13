Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 315.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000.

ITA stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,892 shares. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.57. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

