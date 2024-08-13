Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.28. 1,539,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,491. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.4879 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

